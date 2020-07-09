New Zealand has not offered to host IPL 2020: NZC spokesperson

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has refuted reports that it has offered to host the now-postponed Indian Premier League this year, terming the reports as “speculation“.

NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said the cricket board has not expressed its interest to host the IPL, which was to be held in March this year but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so,” NZC spokesperson Boock was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

READ| New Zealand offers to host IPL, but BCCI's priority is to host tournament at home

Boock’s statement comes days after a BCCI official stated that New Zealand has joined UAE and Sri Lanka in the race to host this year’s IPL if it is shifted out of India.

The BCCI has been waiting for the ICC's decision on the men's T20 World Cup, which is slated for October-November, in Australia but is likely to be postponed.

If the IPL is taken out of the country, it will be the second such instance. the 2009 edition was hosted by South Africa because of the general elections in India.