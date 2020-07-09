Sophie Devine named permanent New Zealand captain

All-rounder Sophie Devine will be the new captain of the New Zealand women’s cricket team, taking over from Amy Satterthwaite, who will be her deputy once she returns from maternity leave.

“Sophie Devine has been confirmed as the WHITE FERNS captain with Amy Satterthwaite to take the role of vice-captain following her return from maternity leave,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a press release.

Devine took over the White Ferns captaincy in an interim capacity last season, and her strong leadership led to her being offered the captaincy on a full-time basis.

The 30-year-old has played 105 ODIs and 91 T20 Internationals for the White Ferns, aggregating a total of 4954 runs and 158 wickets.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to be awarded the White Ferns captaincy,” said Devine.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time as captain over the past season. It was challenging results-wise at times, but I feel we are moving in the right direction as a team, both with our cricket and our team culture,” she said.

Devine said she was looking forward towards forging a strong leadership group with Satterthwaite.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Amy who has an exceptional cricketing brain and I feel we can form a strong leadership partnership in combination with a well-established leadership group.”

Satterthwaite on her part said being the skipper of the White Ferns was a great privilege.

“I’m looking forward to returning to international cricket and doing my best to support Sophie and the team,” said Satterthwaite.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter has been impressed with the way Devine has taken captaincy in her stride over the past season.

“Sophie is a strong leader, she has her own style and knows what she wants from herself and the team,” Carter said.

The process undertaken by NZC acknowledged from the outset that Satterthwaite, having taken maternity leave, remained the incumbent captain.

The White Ferns will begin pre-season training in Lincoln next week. New Zealand is due to return to international action with a tour to Australia starting in late September to play three ODIs and three T20Is.