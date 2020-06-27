With the kind of racing calendar I have every year, I don’t get to spend time with my family. Right now, because of this situation, I am spending a lot more time with them. I am also focusing on reading a lot more books and trying my hand at painting. This is obviously a very difficult situation for everyone around the world.

We have seen women’s leagues (across the world of sport) taking a back seat. However, motorsport isn’t just a men’s sport. It gives women a platform to race with men. And while motorsport has also been affected, with races being stopped across the globe, it has been the same blow for everyone involved. The presence of women — be in as racers or in the back end — has improved quite a bit over the years. This is not a male-dominated sport like before. I don’t think this (the coronavirus outbreak) would be of any particular hindrance on the participation of women in the sport.

I have been doing all I can when at home. It has mostly been indoor training for me, a lot of endurance training on the trainer and the cycle, with a little bit of strength and conditioning being done with the weights that I have at home. Only in the last week I have stepped outside to train on the bike. Me and my teammates have all been training. The only thing we could not do is get on the bikes. So I believe that we are as good as our last race.

On the reviving aspect, the federations have been working very closely to see how they could revive it and we are all waiting for some communication from them.

I really wish we had a plan in place when everything goes back to normal, but at this point we are just keeping track of the global situation. We have not really decided on anything yet.

As told to Anirudh Velamuri.