Azharuddin ceased to be HCA president in September - Justice (retd.) Kakru

Mohammad Azharuddin ceased to be president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association in September 2022, and hasn’t yet brought anything to the notice of the supervisory committee appointed by the Supreme Court to justify why he should continue as president, according to Justice (retd.) Nisar Ahmad Kakru, chairman of the panel.

Justice Kakru’s observations were mentioned in a letter dated November 24 addressed to the other members of the panel — Anjani Kumar (Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau), and former cricketers S. L. Venkatapathi Raju and Vanka Pratap.

“Admittedly, Azharuddin has ceased to be the president by the end of September 2022 because of the expiry of his term. Obviously, selections made by him or by his appointees or under his control subsequent to September 2022 are without jurisdiction. Thus the supervisory committee is within its power to set aside the selection and all other orders whichever are issued after September 2022,” Justice Kakru said.

Non-compliance

“It goes without saying that Mr. Azharuddin is not being denied his continuation as president for wrongdoing but in compliance with the rules of the game (sic). He has not brought anything to the notice of the supervisory committee that could entitle him to continue as president. Therefore, he is referred hereinafter as the ex-president,” he stated.

Justice Kakru also stated that the proposal by a member to constitute an ad-hoc panel of the HCA was opposed by him because the constitution of such a panel was not within the powers of the Supervisory Committee. He also said he was not a signatory to the letter of Anjani Kumar that said that the supervisory committee had resolved to give membership to the 33 districts of Telangana. “I don’t know who had called the meeting, when, and where. I don’t have any knowledge about it. It is Greek to me,” he stated.

“Needless to say, the Supervisory Committee is otherwise also obligated to submit a report to the Honourable Supreme Court giving full details of the steps it has taken so far,” Justice Kakru concluded.