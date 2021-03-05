Bishan Bedi shifted out of ICU, recovering well

Former India captain Bishan Bedi has been shifted to a private room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is recovering well at a city hospital, a source close to the legendary spinner said. The 74-year-old underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain a few days ago.

"He (Bedi) has been shifted to a private room yesterday. He is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days," the source told PTI.

Bedi had undergone bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems. He underwent the procedure to remove the blood clot just after the bypass surgery.

Bedi represented the country in 67 Tests between 1967 and 1979, taking 266 wickets.