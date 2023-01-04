Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai via air-ambulance for surgery

Rishabh Pant will be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment of injuries sustained during a car crash last week.

Pant, who is currently recuperating at Max Hospital, Dehradun, will be transported to Mumbai via air-ambulance, the BCCI has stated in a communique. He will be admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will undergo “surgery and subsequent procedures” for ligament tears sustained during the accident.

As per the BCCI, Pant “will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director- Arthroscopy and Shoulder Service at the hospital.”

Pant will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of [Pant] and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period.”