Rishabh Pant injured in car accident, moved to private hospital in Dehradun

Pant has been moved to a private hospital in Dehradun for treatment. The exact nature of his injuries is still unknown.

Team Sportstar
30 December, 2022 09:03 IST
India’s Rishabh Pant survived a car accident near Roorkee on Friday.

India’s Rishabh Pant survived a car accident near Roorkee on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant met with an accident after his car hit the divider near Manglore police station in Roorkee on Friday morning. Pant suffered injuries in his leg and head and is being moved to a private hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Haridwar, Mr. Ajay Singh, told Sportstar that Pant’s Mercedes Benz car hit the divider and caught fire. The accident took place around 5:30 am.

“It was miraculous escape as he managed to get out of the car on his own as the window panes of the vehicle were smashed after hitting the divider. Some passer-by held him, and police rushed at the spot,” said the SSP.

The car caught fire in minutes after the accident, said the official.

“He was initially moved to a hospital in Roorkee for first aid. He is being moved to a hospital in Dehradun,” a release from the Chief Minister office says.

Police sources said that Pant’s car was at a very high speed at the time of hitting the divider, while some say the accident happened due to heavy fog on the highway. He was travelling alone. He was on his way home, in Roorkee, from Delhi.

*The copy has been updated to reflect some specifics of the incident. More inputs will be added as and when we get them.

