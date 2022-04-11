BCCI apex council to discuss Committee report on Saha's allegations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apex council will meet on April 23 and review the three-member committee's report concerning wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's allegations of a journalist intimidating him.

In February, a few days after Saha put out tweets alleging a journalist of intimidating him, the BCCI had formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha’s allegation.

Last month, the committee heard versions of both Saha and the concerned journalist and according to item no. 4 on the meeting agenda - which Sportstar has seen - there will be a "review of the Committee report on issue concerning Mr Wriddhiman Saha."

Among other agendas, the apex council is expected to finalise the venues for Ranji Trophy playoffs, while "hosting fee" and participation fees will also be discussed.