Wriddhiman Saha receives NOC from Bengal

Wriddhiman Saha received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday. After returning to Kolkata from a holiday, Saha met CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and formally sought a No Objection Certificate from the state association."CAB gave concurrence to the request of Mr Saha and provided the NOC to him for playing for another state..." the state unit said in a statement.

Saha, who played for Bengal for more than a decade, did not feature in the Ranji Trophy this season. Soon after the Bengal squad for the Ranji knockouts was released by the CAB, Saha had a long conversation with Dalmiya, where he indicated that he may no longer play for Bengal.

He was upset with comments by a senior CAB official, who had raised questions over Saha’s commitment after he decided to skip the group stage of the Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons. He even exited the Bengal team's WhatsApp group, despite coach Arun Lal having a word with the India international.

Earlier, Saha had told this publication that he decided to move on from Bengal after questions were raised on his commitment. “For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long. It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on),” Saha had said.

After being left out of the Indian Test team for the home series against Sri Lanka in March, Saha went to the Indian Premier League and had a successful stint with the champion side Gujarat Titans. Opening the innings for Titans alongside Shubman Gill, Saha amassed 317 runs. While an India call-up may be a distant dream for the stumper-batter, he is keen on continuing with domestic cricket for at least a few more years.