India’s greatest ODI series wins

It is not easy to list India’s majestic series wins in one-dayers. Over the years, the team has ensured that it gifts the fans some exciting summit clashes. Be it the historic World Cup final in 1983 or the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 - there is plenty to reminisce about.

Sportstar lists India’s top 10 series wins in ODIs.

The World Cup final, 1983

India vs West Indies

The evening of June 25, 1983 changed the trajectory of Indian cricket for ever. With Kapil Dev’s devils beating a mighty West Indies - which had won the previous two titles - by 43 runs to clinch the World Cup for the first time, Indian cricket was never the same again. That game at the iconic Lord’s not only gave Indian cricket wings to fly, it also shaped the way for the future.

Opting to bat, it wasn’t the best of starts for India as it lost Sunil Gavaskar early. Even though K. Srikkanth and Yashpal Sharma tried steadying the ship, the partnership was broken soon. A middle-order collapse saw India reach only 183.

With a small target, it looked like a cakewalk for the star-studded West Indies batting line-up, but the exit of Vivian Richards turned the game India’s way. With Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath taking charge, India took control of the game and managed to stun the West Indies. History, thus, was made!

World Championship of Cricket final, 1985

India vs Pakistan

One of the major title wins for India, the World Championship saw a perfect team effort by the Indians. Opting to bat, Pakistan got off to a awful start, losing four quick wickets quickly. With the efforts of Javed Miandad and Imran Khan, the team finished on 176 for 9, with L. Sivaramakrishnan and Kapil Dev scalping three wickets each. In reply, Ravi Shastri and K. Srikkanth ensured India put on 103 for the first wicket. Srikkanth was dismissed for 67, but Shastri stood firm to ensure India won the title.

Coca Cola Trophy final, 1998

India vs Australia

This particular tournament will remain special, just for the heroics of Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster guided the team to the final with his classic knock of 143 - which is fondly remembered as the desert storm - in the last of the group league matches. In the final, India had to chase 273 and it was Tendulkar - with a fine knock of 134 - who stood up to guide the team home. The Indian batting legend went hammer and tongs at Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz.

Natwest Trophy final, 2002

India vs England

A cricket fan can never forget this iconic final, which was nothing lesser than a potboiler! The final had its twists and turns and ended on a dramatic note as Mohammad Kaif guided India home, resulting in captain Sourav Ganguly waving his tee from the Lord’s balcony!

After Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain set a target of 326, India got off to a steady start with Ganguly and Virender Sehwag bringing up 100 runs inside 15 overs. But a middle-order collapse led to India losing five quick wickets. The onus was now on Yuvraj Singh and Kaif, and they did not disappoint. Even after Yuvraj was dismissed for 69, Kaif carried on, along with Harbhajan Singh.

India required two runs in the final over and as Zaheer Khan took the winning runs, India knew it was time to celebrate!

The Samsung Cup final, 2004

India vs Pakistan

When India travelled to Pakistan in 2004, after a long hiatus, it was supposed to be a goodwill tour. But things changed once the ball got rolling. The five-match Samsung Cup was locked at 2-2 heading into the final in Lahore. In front of a packed Gaddafi Stadium, V. V. S. Laxman hammered a ton as India reached 293 for 7. In reply, Pakistan lost Inzamam-ul Haq early, but then, Shoaib Malik and Moin Khan added 99 runs for the seventh wicket to keep the team in the hunt. After Malik’s dismissal, the tail furrowed quickly and India clinched a title in Pakistan after 15 long years.

Dinesh Karthik (right) celebrates alongside Washington Sundar after hitting the winning runs in the Nidahas Trophy final. - AFP

CB Series final, 2008

India vs Australia

A rather young Indian team made it to the final of the CB series against Australia and played a fearless brand of cricket. One-nil up in the best of three finals, India went into the second final in Brisbane with a lot of confidence. Opting to bat, India posted 258 for 9 in 50 overs, with Sachin Tendulkar scoring 91.

In reply, Praveen Kumar struck early to remove Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke early. Matthew Hayden and Andrew Symonds put together a gritty partnership before both fell in quick successions. James Hopes did try his best to turn things around, but Piyush Chawla ensured India had the last laugh. Under M. S. Dhoni’s captaincy, it was a major title for India.

World Cup final, 2011

India vs Sri Lanka

It took India eight years to reach yet another World Cup final, in 2011. In a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sri Lanka posted a competitive 274 for 6, with Mahela Jayawardene scoring a classy, unbeaten knock 103.

It was a jittery start for India as it lost both its openers - Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag - inside the first 10 overs. But Gautam Gambhir played a majestic knock of 97 to take the side closer to the target.

After his exit, however, captain Dhoni took centre-stage and sealed the deal with a huge six over long-on off Nuwan Kulasekara. That huge roar said it all - India was the world champion for the second time!

Champions Trophy final 2013

India vs England

India had a great run in the league stage, winning all its matches. So, expectations were high when Dhoni’s men squared off against England in the final. However, heavy rains at Edgbaston meant the final was curtailed to a 20-over-a-side contest. India, batting first, was reeling at 66 for 5 at one stage, but Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli guided the side to 129 for 7.

England lost Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott early and was reeling at 46 for 4.

Though Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara launched a fightback, that was not enough as England fell short of target.With this win, Dhoni became the first international captain to win all major trophies.

Nidahas Trophy final, 2018

India vs Bangladesh

It was Dinesh Karthik’s turn to do a Javed Miandad! The seasoned campaigner hit a last-ball six as India pulled off an incredible chase, beating Bangladesh by four wickets.

Requiring five off the final delivery, Karthik - 29 off eight deliveries - smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover as a second-string Indian side held its nerve in a tense situation to chase down a target of 167 in 20 overs. It would count as one of India’s famous last ball sixes — something that Miandad did against India 32 years ago in Sharjah!

Asia Cup final, 2018

India vs Bangladesh

India clinched a last-ball thriller, courtesy Kedar Jadhav’s unbeaten 23. Chasing 223 in 50 overs, India lost five wickets for 160. Jadhav was retired hurt, but he came back later in the innings and ensured India clinched the title. With six runs left in the last over, India sealed the deal - making it one of most thrilling outings.