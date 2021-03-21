IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I Live Score Streaming: Shafali, Richa lead India to 158/4 against South Africa

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I between India Women and South Africa Women from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

IND 158/4 (20 overs) v 14/1 (3 overs)





South Africa 14/1 after 3 overs: The Indians have managed to keep Lizelle Lee quiet today. Very slow start from the visitors, clearly under pressure after that first wicket and it's showing in Lee's demeanour. But Luus is here to offer her assurance and that's what she does as she sends one flying over gully for four.



South Africa 8/1 after 2 overs: Ohh missed the stumps there Simran Bahadur as she tried to get Bosch run out here. The momentary panic though is enough to rattle Bosch whose bad luck continues tonight as she finds her stumps completely rattled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. After two player of the match awards, it's been a dull day for her. In comes Sune Luus.



South Africa 7/0 after 1 over: Arundathi Reddy leads the Indian bowling performance, starting strong with one in line with the middle stump, but pitches it up in the second ball. A little width and Lizelle Lee makes no mistake sending it over cover for a four. She is so confident and in her element, flicking the next ball squarish to the boundary, getting just a run for the effort though. Arundathi bowls a tight one to Anneke Bosch who can do nothing but defend with the front face of the bat. Bosch may have had an ordinary day on the field but she's down on one knee and has sent that going towards cow corner. Just two runs though. Neat 7-run over here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUMMARY: A spirited batting performance from the Indian side as they looked like they had the South African arsenal bested as a unit for the first time in this tour. Put in to bat, an uncomfortable Smriti Mandhana threw away her wicket early, but Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol more than steadied the ship for India, dealing in boundaries during their 79-run stand for the second wicket. Shafali found her stumps rattled just three runs short of a deserved half century. Richa Ghosh later kept the run rate steady, scoring an unbeaten 26-ball 44 in the process helping India to 158 in the process. Would the host have wanted maybe 10 runs more? Yes. Will this be enough to level the series? Might just be, but that will depend on what the bowlers bring to the table. Stay with us to find out.

India 158/4 after 20 overs: A Richa Ghosh blitzkrieg has taken India to 158/4 at the end of 20 overs! Shabnim Ismail nearly caps Richa as she the outside edge slips past Jafta to the third-man boundary. Richa cashes in with another snorter of a hit down the ground. Ismail, however, returns with two excellent slower balls that beats Richa to finish the Indian innings.

Are there two ways about this?

#INDvSA | Should #ShafaliVerma make it to the India ODI team?



yes yes yes

— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) March 21, 2021



India 136/4 after 18 overs: Ismail manages to keep Deepti quiet before a loose short ball is pulled it to deep midwicket for a boundary. The run rate has taken a hit and with three overs to spare, the batters would just go for it now.

India 130/4 after 17 overs: de Klerk to Jemimah. OUT! Jemimah perishes after a failed attempt to scoop the ball. One wonders why Jemimah would attempt that when the runs have come off all the conventional strokes. Perhaps, the fine leg brought into the circle would have tempted but only to gift a catch to keeper. Jemimah Rodrigues c †Jafta b de Klerk 16 (15b 2x4)

India 126/3 after 16 overs: These are some stars in the making! Bosch is creamed for a classic slice past backward point. It is her partner that races the bar with another sizzling cut and India is primed to cross 150 here now!

India 114/3 after 15 overs: Khaka has been in top-notch today! Just the two runs off her over as she continued to attack the stumps with some incisive precision.

India 112/3 after 14 overs: The prodigious Richa Ghosh begins her innings in style! Skipper Luus is taken apart with three boundaries by Richa as she begins her innings with hardly any nerve. Her confidence rubs off on Jemimah as well as she puts a full toss from the SA skipper to the deep midwicket boundary. A potentially game-changing over this one!

India 94/3 after 13 overs: Bosch to Harleen. OUT! Harleen holes out to long-on as India loses two in quick time! The pressure getting to her and Harleen goes for the long slog and fails to time it. Shabnim Ismail has some easy time holding on to it as India loses the well-set Harleen. Harleen Deol c Ismail b Bosch 31 (31b 4x4)



India 91/2 after 12 overs: Excellent start from skipper Luus as she concedes just four runs. This is the phase where SA can cash in with the new batter Jemimah hoping to bide some time before taking on the bowlers.

India 87/2 after 11 overs: Mlaba to Shafali. OUT! Mlaba cleans up the stumps! Excellent comeback from the left-armer after Verma tonked her for a massive six over cow corner. Mlaba was quick to correct her length and pushed the wicket taking delivery further up as Shafali continued to shuffle between middle and leg. Verma attempted to flick it but ended up missing the ball altogether. Nevertheless, this has been a brilliant innings from the young powerhouse. Shafali Verma b Mlaba 47 (31b 6x4 2x6)

India 79/1 after 10 overs: A massive over for India as Shafali and Harleen find the boundary! de Klerk is under pressure as she begins the over by gifting a wide that races to the third man fence and India well and truly on the driver's seat here.

India 65/1 after 9 overs: India is playing it smart with runs flowing at a decent rate as well. Shafali shows her crafty side as she aces a beautiful cut off Mlaba to the boundary and plays the strike around for the rest of the over.

India 57/1 after 8 overs: Harleen races India past 50 with two delectable shots! She welcomes Anne Bosch into the attack with a wristy flick past square and adds another boundary right at the other with a juicy cut past point. India has maintained a lot of positivity despite losing its captain.

India 46/1 after 7 overs: Mlaba is unlucky to scoop a wicket as Shafali is dropped at long-on! The ball turns away as Shafali steps out and the leading edge lobs through the air to Bosch who runs in from the fence but misses it.

India 41/1 after 6 overs: Shafali is on fire! Some imperious touch graces the Ekana stadium as Shafali stomps de Klerk over the long-off field for a sizzling boundary and follows it up with a glorious six - a biggie to finish the powerplay or India!



India 31/1 after 5 overs: Khala continues to attack the stumps and concedes just six runs. However, a classical cut from Harleen has brought one boundary which would help her confidence.

India 25/1 after 4 overs: Shafali revs up with three boundaries! Ismail is bogged down as her teammate's misfield at mid-on helps Verma crack her first boundary. Shafali follows up with a drilled-out shot from yorker length through extra cover. Ismail checks one in short next and the dashing Shafali barely manages to pull it down the ground over the mid-on fielder to the boundary. Big over for India.

India 13/1 after 3 overs: Khaka begins with some accurate bowling that has keep the dashing Shafali and Harleen quiet. The Proteas are peaking well once again.



India 9/1 after 2 overs: Ismail to Mandhana. OUT! Edged and taken. South Africa has picked up the Indian skipper early! This has been a streaky start from Mandhana as she had mistimed two shots already that could have presented itself as a chance, nearly. Mandhana goes for the expansive drive, well away from her body and Ismail gets the thick outside edge. Jafta the keeper leaps to her left and completes an excellent catch as India finds itself in troubled waters once again. Smriti Mandhana c †Jafta b Ismail 7 (9b 1x4)

India 6/0 after 1 over: A quiet over with the sole boundary leaking from Mlaba as she fends the odd ball short. Mandhana has all the time in the world as she rocks back and it lobs it over the mid-off fielder to the boundary.



SA to begin with spin as Nonkululek Mlaba will open the bowling.

We are ready for action, folks! Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma walk out to the middle as Sune Luus leads her side to the field.

==========================================

Pitch Report: This is a red soil surface on display tonight. Certain patches of the red sand peaks up through the grass and it could well mean that the spinners would be in the game. The pitch is certainly on the slower side tonight but with the pitch retaining its firmness and batting would not be as difficult as it might seem to be.

TOSS: South Africa has won the Toss and elected to field

India XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parwaeen (wk), Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Poonam Yadav makes way for Radha Yadav. SA XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus (capt), Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. South Africa goes unchanged!

Toss Update:



South Africa have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 2nd @Paytm #INDWvSAW T20I. pic.twitter.com/uzGD7YbCQO — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 21, 2021

Top batters to watch out for: Shafali Verma (9MT, 253 runs, 147.55 SR), Smriti Mandhana (8MT, 226 runs, 130.64 SR), Laura Wolvaardt (5MT, 131 runs, 145.56 SR) Top bowlers to watch out for: R Gayakwad (9MT, 11 wickets, 6.72 eco), Poonam Yadav (6MT, 10 wickets, 6.00 eco), Shabnim Ismail (6MT, 11 wickets, 4.67 eco)



6:10PM: India - South Africa H2H:

Last 5 matches: IND won - 2, SA won - 2, NR - 1

5:55PM: Will Bosch be the thorn in India's hopes once again?

? Anneke Bosch was on another level in the T20I series opener to take the #MomentumProteas to victory#INDvSA #AlwaysRising@Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/oGGriAgWn2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 21, 2021

5:50PM: Ahead of the all-important clash, here are some interesting numbers:

India's Poonam Yadav is five wickets away from reaching 100 wickets in her T20I career. She will be the first Indian to reach the feat.



in her T20I career. She will be the to reach the feat. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is one wicket away from claiming 50 T20I wickets .



. Jemimah Rodrigues is 40 runs away from completing 1000 runs in her T20I career. She will become the joint-fastest Indian to the feat alongside Mithali Raj in 40 innings.



career. She will become the to the feat alongside Mithali Raj in 40 innings. All-rounder Deepti Sharma could feature in her 50th T20I for India. She will be the 10th Indian to reach the mark.



for India. She will be the to reach the mark. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is 14 runs shy of reaching 1000 runs in her T20I career.



in her T20I career. SA captain Sune Luus is three wickets shy of reaching 50 T20I wickets.



1st T20I preview

In its first T20I since the forgetful T20 World Cup final last year, India led by Harmanpreet Kaur, set off on the wrong foot. Despite a closely fought ODI series, the host found itself reeling in a 4-1 loss.

India, who was desperate to begin well, was put down by another all-round performance by the Proteas. After sending in India to bat, South Africa dealt an early blow as Smriti Mandhana perished for 11. Comeback opener, Shafali Verma began on a high and looked set to pace the Indian innings, but fell soon after. India's new no.3, Harleen Deol, set herself up patiently despite the Proteas chipped in with regular wickets around her. Harleen's 52 off 47 took India past 100, but a relentless display from the visitor meant that it restricted India to a paltry 130/7.

All-round Anneke stars as South Africa beats India by eight wickets in first T20I

In reply, SA opener Anneke Bosch, who also scalped two wickets earlier, blazed the Indian bowlers from the start despite the in-form Lizelle Lee falling early. India, who went spin-heavy once again, failed to dent the Proteas even as they managed to stretch the match onto the final over.

With the 2nd T20I steaming on the fast lane the very next day, India who also had lost Harmanpreet Kaur to injury during the 1st T20I, will have to make and smart changes in plan in order to salvage the series by stretching it to the final T20I.

WHAT THEY SAID

Anneke Bosch: "It feels like a deja vu. To do it again is unbelievable. [Player of the Match in the final ODI as well] Sune and I were trying to keep the required rate under seven. That was the plan. I don't mind the captain didn't give me more than two overs. I am happy."

SQUADS: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur South Africa: Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune



When does the match begin:

March 21, 7 pm IST

Where to watch:

India Women vs South Africa Women T20Is will be live on Star Sports 2 (and HD) and Star Sports 3 (and HD). The India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs will also be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.