IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Shafali, Mandhana in focus as India eyes consolation win; Toss, playing XI at 6:30

Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between India Women and South Africa Women from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

6:25PM: Milestones in focus ahead of the final T20I

India's Poonam Yadav is five wickets away from reaching 100 wickets in her T20I career. She will be the first Indian to reach the feat.



in her T20I career. She will be the to reach the feat. Jemimah Rodrigues is 24 runs away from completing 1000 runs in her T20I career. She will become the second-fastest Indian to the feat behind Mithali Raj in 41 innings.



career. She will become the to the feat behind Mithali Raj in 41 innings. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is 14 runs shy of reaching 1000 runs in her T20I career.



in her T20I career. SA captain Sune Luus is three wickets shy of reaching 50 T20I wickets.



6:15PM: The Indian women will hope for one final hurrah in a rather short-lived time on the field this month. Terrible times indeed for the team whose imminent future is in thin air. Will India finish on a high? Stay tuned as the Toss goes up in 15 minutes.

6:00PM: A fine evening for Shafali Verma as she regains her top spot at the ICC T20I batting rankings

Congratulations to @TheShafaliVerma for regaining the spot in ICC Women's T20I Rankings. #TeamIndia



5:55PM: Here are the top performers to watch out for tonight

Top batters to watch out for: Shafali Verma (9MT, 292 runs, 151.30 SR), Smriti Mandhana (8MT, 188 runs, 132.39 SR), Laura Wolvaardt (5MT, 131 runs, 140.86 SR) Top bowlers to watch out for: R Gayakwad (9MT, 11 wickets, 6.72 eco), Shabnim Ismail (6MT, 11 wickets, 4.67 eco), Marizanne Kapp (3MT, 4 wickets, 4.75 eco)



2nd T20I preview

It has been an agonising few weeks for the Indian women after being demolished in the ODI series, the team was ousted in the T20s as well.

The well-oiled Proteas lineup have come out all guns blazing and has clearly led the mantle save for a lone 50-over game. The 2nd T20I on Sunday was no different as India sans skipper Harmanpreet, was found wanting once again. After setting out to bat, a blistering start from the prodigious Shafali Verma, the Indian top-order failed to shift gears as the South African bowlers stuck to their plans and put India under check.

India's road to the World Cup - of equal expectations and unequal tools

Shafali's knock at the top found a perfect ally in the late stages as teenager, Richa Ghosh carved out a quickfire 44* to put India at 158/4 in 20 overs, certainly below-par on a good wicket.

The Proteas batting lineup soon made a meal of the chase as opener Lizelle Lee dazzled the Indians once again with a stroke-filled 70. A spin-heavy bowling lineup only meant that the game stretched to the final ball of the match despite South Africa hardly put under pressure. A six wicket win ensured Sune Luus' side lifted the T20I series against some pale resistance from the Smriti Mandhana-led Indian team.

With a World Cup fast approaching early next year, the Indian women whose future tours are under a cloud at the moment, will aim to make the most of a consolation win in this dead rubber contest.

WHAT THEY SAID

"We can't keep using (lack of game time) as an excuse. There will be an odd match where we will get it right and good times will follow." Smriti Mandhana after the loss in the 2nd T20I.

SQUADS: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur South Africa: Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune



When does the match begin:

March 23, 7 pm IST

Where to watch:

India Women vs South Africa Women T20Is will be live on Star Sports 2 (and HD) and Star Sports 3 (and HD). The India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs will also be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.