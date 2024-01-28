ICC lifts suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday that Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) suspension would be lifted with immediate effect.
SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.
The Board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and is now satisfied that SLC is no longer in breach of membership obligations, confirmed ICC.
