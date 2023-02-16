Afghanistan defeats UAE in T20 opener as clock ticks on future

Afghanistan began what could be its last series before suspension by clinching a five-wicket win over the UAE in the opening game of a three-match T20 series on Thursday.

After the home side made 142 for five, Afghanistan reached its target with five balls to spare.

Karim Janat top-scored with 53, his second T20 International half-century. His runs came off 38 balls and featured two fours and three sixes.

Afsar Zazai hit 48 from 40 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is under increasing pressure to ban Afghanistan from the sport in response to the governing Taliban’s crackdown on women’s rights.

Australia controversially pulled out of a planned three-match series against the Asian side in January in protest over hardline restrictions which include a ban on women taking part in sport in the country.

The ICC is due to discuss the issue of Afghanistan, which is the only top nation without a women’s team, at a meeting in March.

Earlier on Thursday, the UAE was put in to bat and skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan top scored with 48 from 41 balls.

His innings included two boundaries and two sixes.

Rizwan put on 75 for the second wicket with Muhammad Waseem (33).

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan took two for 34 in his four overs, dismissing Waseem and then Basil Hameed for a duck in successive balls.

The remaining two games also take place at Abu Dhabi on Saturday and Sunday.