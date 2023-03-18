Bangladesh routs Ireland for record victory in 1st ODI

Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round effort helped Bangladesh seal its largest-ever victory when it beat Ireland by 183 runs in the three-match one-day international series opener on Saturday.

Shakib hit 93, his third straight half-century, and then added a wicket to contribute in the team’s victory.

The talisman also reached the 7,000-run mark, only the second Bangladeshi batter after Tamim Iqbal to do so, when he was on 24 and became only the third player in the history with 7,000 runs and 300 wickets simultaneously.

Towhid Hridoy scored 92 on debut as Bangladesh compiled 338-8, its highest-ever ODI score, a total that the Irish couldn’t challenge as they were bowled out for 155 in 30.5 overs.

Shakib and Hridoy combined for 135 off 125 for the fourth wicket stand to lay a solid platform. Mushfiqur Rahim contributed with a 26 ball-44, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

Bangladesh lost its skipper Tamim Iqbal for 3 when he edged pacer Mark Adair at first slip after Ireland sent the host in to bat.

Liton Das (26) and Najmul Hossain (25) got the start but both of them failed to consolidate, leaving Bangladesh at 81-3 in 17th over.

Hridoy showed a fearless approach as Shakib accumulated runs smartly, mostly relying on singles and doubles.

After bringing up his 53rd half-century off 65 balls with a single, Shakib went after pacer Graham Hume, taking 22 runs including five fours.

Hume, who claimed his career-best 4-60, took the ultimate revenge, denying Shakib his 10th century. His 89-ball knock included nine boundaries.

Hridoy reached his half-century off 55 balls and grew in confidence. He came down heavily on leg-spinner Gareth Delany to hit him two sixes.

Mushfiqur Rahim also joined the party as Bangladesh’s inning got the pace.

But Hume came back strongly to deal a double blow in the space of two balls. He claimed Mushfiqur, ending 49 ball-80 runs partnership between him and Hridoy and then castled Hridoy as he approached a century on debut.

Hridoy missed out the century by eight runs but his 92 off 85 that studded by eight fours and two sixes was a best score by a Bangladeshi batter on debut.

Ireland made a confident start with Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling adding 60 in their opening stand in 11.2 overs.

Shakib had Doheny caught by Mushfiqur on 34 to break through.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, who returned figures of 4-45 for his career-best effort, got into act by claiming two wickets in his consecutive two overs. He removed Stirling (34) and Harry Tector (3).

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (2-25) and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed (3-43) ripped through Ireland’s middle order before Ebadot came back in his second spell to clean up the tail.

Before being the last man out, George Dockrell made team-high 45.