Stirling’s 77 helps Ireland avoid series sweep vs Bangladesh

Captain Paul Stirling struck 77 runs off 41 balls as Ireland avoided a series sweep with a seven-wicket victory in the third T20 international against Bangladesh on Friday.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 124 in 19.2 overs after choosing to bat first. It recovered from 61-7, thanks to Shamim Hossain’s 42-ball 51. His effort was not enough, however, as Ireland raced to 126-3 in 14 overs.

Pacer Mark Adair finished with 3-25, including the prized wicket of captain Shakib Al Hasan (6), caught at midwicket by a slower delivery.

Also Read Najam Sethi never spoke to ICC about playing WC matches in Bangladesh: PCB

Campher and Tector joined him to rip through Bangladesh’s top order, dismissing Rony Talukdar(14) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (4).

Legspinner Ben White then turned one sharply to get the better of Towhid Hridoy (12) as Bangladesh was reduced to 41-5.Shamim resisted but debutant left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys (2-10) put Bangladesh in further trouble with a double blow in his first over. He removed Rishad for his debut wicket on his first delivery and dismissed Taskin Ahmed for a duck.

Shamim and Nasum Ahmed (13) put on 33 runs for the eighth wicket. Legspinner Gareth Delany broke the partnership before Shamim was the last man out.

Stirling dominated the chase, striking 10 fours and four sixes. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed broke through early by bowling Ross Adair (7). Pacer Shoriful Islam, one of the two changes for the host, had Lorcan Tucker caught by Litton Das for 4.

Those two dismissals couldn’t dent the mood of Stirling as he reached his 22nd T20 fifty off 31 balls, with a single through long-off against leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who took 1-19 in three overs on debut.

Rishad was the only bowler who managed to curb Stirling’s aggression and eventually dismissed him for his first wicket with Ireland closing in on its first win on Bangladeshi soil.

Harry Tector (14 not out) and Curtis Campher (16 not out) steered the side to victory with the latter pulling Taskin over fine leg for a six.

Bangladesh won the series opener by 22 runs and the second game by 77 runs.