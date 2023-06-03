Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs IRE: Tongue takes five wickets as England crushes Ireland

Ireland’s rearguard, including a 163-run partnership between Andy McBrine and Mark Adair, forced the game to a fourth innings before England completed a 10-wicket win.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 22:30 IST , NASHIK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Ireland’s Fionn Hand on Day 3 of England vs Ireland Test match.
Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Ireland’s Fionn Hand on Day 3 of England vs Ireland Test match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Ireland’s Fionn Hand on Day 3 of England vs Ireland Test match. | Photo Credit: AP

Seamer Josh Tongue took five wickets to help England thrash Ireland by 10 wickets in the one-off four-day Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

Having bowled out Ireland for 172 in the first innings, England effectively batted the side out of the match when it declared on 524-4 with a massive lead of 352 runs after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett made big centuries on Friday.

ALSO READ
Klusener: India’s pacers make it one of the best teams in the world

Resuming on 97-3 on day three, Harry Tector got Ireland off to a strong start, scoring 51 off 98 balls before holing out to point for debutant Tongue’s fourth wicket of the innings.

Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher also departed before lunch to leave Ireland reeling, a third successive innings defeat seemingly inevitable after two heavy losses to Sri Lanka in April.

Andy McBrine and Mark Adair launched an effective counter-attack, however, in a blistering seventh-wicket stand, scoring 163 runs off 165 balls – the highest-ever test partnership for Ireland.

Matthew Potts broke the stand when Adair, on 88, got the slightest of touches on a delivery as it flew through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

ALSO READ
Ashes 2023: England announces squad for first two Tests; Anderson, Woakes, Wood in

McBrine battled on after Fionn Hand became Tongue’s fifth scalp, scoring 86 not out as he dragged Ireland over the line and forced the hosts to bat again, albeit briefly.

Chasing a paltry target of 11, England opener Zak Crawley hit Adair for three boundaries in four balls to seal England’s 11th win in 13 tests.

England now shifts focus to the Ashes series, which gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16, after Australia’s match against India in the World Test Championship at the Oval from June 7.

England named an unchanged squad for the first two tests of the five-match series, with Tongue retaining his place after his impressive showing against Ireland.

Related Topics

Jonny Bairstow /

Josh Tongue /

Zak Crawley

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi leaves PSG: Paris Saint-Germain announces exit of the Argentine World Cup winner
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs IRE: Tongue takes five wickets as England crushes Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Iga bakery special at French Open: Swiatek dishes out her first Grand Slam double bagel
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man Utd has made ‘big steps’ despite FA Cup pain: Fernandes
    AFP
  5. Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. ENG vs IRE: Tongue takes five wickets as England crushes Ireland
    Reuters
  2. Stokes optimistic about bowling in Ashes
    AFP
  3. Murphy wants to add Ashwin-style carrom ball to improve his craft
    PTI
  4. Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test
    AFP
  5. We can talk about not playing warm-up game ahead of WTC final only in hindsight: Carey
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi leaves PSG: Paris Saint-Germain announces exit of the Argentine World Cup winner
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs IRE: Tongue takes five wickets as England crushes Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Iga bakery special at French Open: Swiatek dishes out her first Grand Slam double bagel
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man Utd has made ‘big steps’ despite FA Cup pain: Fernandes
    AFP
  5. Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment