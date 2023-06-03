Klusener: India’s pacers make it one of the best teams in the world

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:16 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

Lance Klusener (second from R) presenting signed jerseys at the event organised to present him as Tripura Cricket Association’s consultant in Kolkata on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Y.B. Sarangi

Even while seeing the upcoming World Test Championship final as a clash of ‘Australia’s bowlers against India’s batters,’ former South African all-rounder Lance Kluesener thinks the development of the Indian seamers has made the country a potent force in the longer version.

In his first media interaction after taking over as the consultant of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) in Kolkata on Saturday, Klusener said it would be difficult to specify which team had the edge in the WTC Final, starting at the Oval, London, from June 7.

About the possibility of India using its spin options in the much-anticipated match, Klusener said, “It has been India’s strength traditionally. If there is a surface (that offers spin), that will allow that (fielding of spinners).

“But the way the Indian seamers have developed in the last couple of years, (sic) that’s why they play in the WTC, that’s why they are one of the best Test sides in the world. They have the attack that can play on any surface. Teams in the past would prepare green-top (tracks) so that India won’t be able to compete, but that’s not the case anymore. I think they are now well equipped, whatever the conditions, they will be able to pick the team that will be competitive.”

On whether the Indian players, who have done well in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League T20 event, would be able to carry on with their good form in the one-off Test match, Klusener said playing for the country should motivate them.

“Playing for the country is different. All of a sudden you are playing for the name on the front of your shirt, that’s the biggest challenge. Now you are not playing for yourself, the name that is there on the back of your shirt,” said Klusener, an admirer of Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh’s batting.

Klusener, a fine fast bowling all-rounder of his times, said, “Fast bowling all-rounders need to be bowling at 135-plus. I don’t think there would be some dibbly dobblers that we used to see in England. I don’t think all that is effective anymore. I honestly believe that a guy like Ben Stokes, who bowls 135-plus, is still gold in any form of the game.

“When I played there were a lot of fast bowling all-rounders then. We kind of saw the all-rounders bowling spin. Certainly at this point in time I don’t see as many fast bowling all-rounders, I just think it’s a cycle. We might just see in the next five years those kinds of cricketers coming through again. If we manage the workloads correctly, there is a lot of cricket, there’s still a place for them in any team.”

Klusener, who has been contracted by the Tripura Cricket Association for 100 days, will work in an overall advisory role to all the teams in the state. “I want to leave a lasting impression. If I can inspire one person to get into an IPL team or the national team, we would have done our job. That really is the challenge,” said Klusener.

The TCA officials confirmed that Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee would continue to play for Tripura.