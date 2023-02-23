England announces unchanged team for second New Zealand Test

England has named an unchanged team for the second Test against New Zealand, starting Friday in Wellington.

England dominated the first Test in Mount Maunganui to win by 267 runs with 40-year-old fast bowler James Anderson claiming seven wickets.

The haul has seen him return to the top of the Test bowling world rankings for the sixth time in his career and the first time since 2018, deposing Australia captain Pat Cummins.

After earning a 10th win from 11 Tests under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England announced Thursday it would keep faith with the same 11 players as it looks to sweep the series 2-0.