IND vs NZ: India equals its record of most ODI sixes in an innings

India equalled its record for most sixes in a One-Day International innings with 19 maximums against New Zealand in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

The previous record by India was set against Australia in 2013 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Bengaluru when it registered 19 sixes in an innings in which Rohit Sharma hit a record-breaking double-century comprising 16 maximums.

Indian captain Rohit cleared the rope six times in his 85-ball 101 while his opening partner, Shubman Gill scored five maximums in his 112-run innings.

Hardik Pandya (three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (two sixes) added to the count from the middle-order, while Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur hit one each.

Overall, England holds the record for the most sixes in an ODI innings, with 26 against the Netherlands on June 2022, at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

MOST SIXES IN AN ODI INNINGS BY INDIA