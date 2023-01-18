International

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match today?

IND vs NZ: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first ODI between India and New Zealand, which will be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
18 January, 2023 08:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: The first match of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The first match of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

FOLLOW IND VS NZ: 1ST ODI, LIVE HERE

IND vs NZ live score, 1st ODI updates: Toss at 1.00 PM, playing XI, dream11 prediction, where to watch

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs NZ 1st ODI live?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs NZ 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs NZ 1st ODI take place?

The coin toss for the first ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

When is IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand is on Wednesday, January 18.

Where will IND vs NZ 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

THE SQUADS

FOR ODIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley

