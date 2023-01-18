IND vs NZ Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match today?

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs NZ 1st ODI live?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs NZ 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs NZ 1st ODI take place?

The coin toss for the first ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

When is IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand is on Wednesday, January 18.

Where will IND vs NZ 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

