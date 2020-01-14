India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: Rohit departs early, Dhawan holds fort

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia.

LIVE UPDATES:

- Shikhar Dhawan gets a move on and with a couple of boundaries has broken away from the shakles. Appeal for LBW, the umpire says not out but Cummins insists on a review and Australia take it. Replays suggest the ball was pitching outside the leg stump and Shikhar Dhawan survives.

K.L. Rahul is the new man in.

- Huge wicket. Mitchell Starc gets the breakthrough and Rohit Sharma departs. Cross seam delivery, Rohit was done in by the lack of pace, goes through with the shot and drills it straight into the hands of David Warner at mid-off. Dhawan is off the mark with a dab towards third man. There isn't much swing for the fast bowlers and as the match progress it will be a good track to bat. However, the initial 30 minutes will be crucial.

Pat Cummins to partner Mitchell Starc and it will be Shikhar Dhawan on strike.

After surviving a run-out chance, Rohit Sharma creams Mitchell Starc once again through the covers for a boundary. Fine start by India. FOUR - Rohit Sharma starts with an exquisite drive through the covers and the ball races away to the fence.

Rohit Sharma starts with an exquisite drive through the covers and the ball races away to the fence. We are done with the Anthems and are all set for play to begin. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma reunite and are out there in the middle. Mitchell Starc will start proceedings with the new ball.

Well the last time Aaron Finch and his men came India, they went on to win the series and even this series will not be any different. Two top teams battling out in the middle, it will be a tantalising contest. And it will be Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith.

Playing XIs India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia at the Wankhede.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4vhE55kafX — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

TOSS: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

- CAPTAINS SPEAK -

Virat Kohli: We would have fielded first as well. It is a good challenge for us. Pretty happy to be batting first. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don't think anyone else challenged so much. They won last time. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited.

Aaron Finch: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a reasonably good wicket. Hopefully, there will be some dew later. The feeling is very good. Lot of guys have been playing Tests and BBL. The guys are pretty confident. I think the guys that have come in, have done well. We are going with two spinners.

- THE MATCH PREVIEW -

At a time when bilateral cricket is jostling for relevance, sandwiched between the countdown to the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship is a three-match ODI series between India and Australia, which starts at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday. Despite little relevance in larger context, when the world’s two best teams square off each other, you don’t need any more significance to be attached to the face-off.

That will certainly be the case over the next week. Add to that the fact that both India and Australia have fielded full-strength squads for the short series and it could lead to a terrific Tuesday in offing for aficionados and connoisseurs alike.

India captain Virat Kohli had no doubt there will be no dearth of intense action in the three-match series. “Look, when you are playing Australia, you don’t look at the relevance of the series. It’s about playing against the best. The way they are playing their cricket now, after Steve and David have come back, it’s pretty intense,” Kohli said.

“They are challenging every team and they are dominating few teams as well. I think we, along with Australia, are probably the top two sides in the world, as far as the balance is concerned. Whether it’s relevant or irrelevant that’s for people to decide. But we as a team are excited to play Australia, in our conditions, to test ourselves against the best.”

India has the tough choice to make when it comes to its batting order, with all three specialist openers in sublime touch. While batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday had said either Shikhar Dhawan or K.L. Rahul will start the series along with Rohit Sharma, Kohli contradicted his view, stating the triumvirate could well feature in the line-up. In such a scenario, Kohli may move down to No. 4 from his customary No. 3.

Kohli was naturally at his best during Monday’s training, prevailing over Jasprit Bumrah in a mini-battle during India’s optional practice and also celebrating it in style.

Australia, on the other hand, will be keen on unleashing its lethal pace triumvirate of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood on India’s famed order. Set to play an ODI together for the first time since October 2018, the troika will be looking forward to start Australia’s maiden ODI assignment since the World Cup with a bang at Wankhede.

At the same time, Australia will be banking its hopes on Marnus Labuschagne to carry on his Test exploits into the ODI arena. If Labuschagne marks his debut by complementing veterans Steven Smith and David Warner on Tuesday, Aaron Finch’s men can hope for an encore of its series victory last year.

Despite not travelling with its best combination, Finch and Co. made a stunning comeback after trailing 2-0 to take home the series 3-2 in India last March. India will know that to avenge the series defeat, it will have to play out of its skins over the next week.

If the series-opener ends up a high-quality affair, the series will not at all struggle for relevance.

THE SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma (Vice-capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (Capt.), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (Vice-capt.), Pat Cummins (Vice-capt.), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

THE OFFICIALS:

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough; Third umpire: C. Shamshuddin; Fourth umpire: Virender Sharma

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle