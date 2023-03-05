International

Ind vs Aus: India’s loss raises questions about Axar’s bowling on turning pitches

With the bat, however, Axar has been outstanding. He has added depth to the line-up and made 185 runs in the three Tests at an average of 92.50.

S. Dinakar
Indore 05 March, 2023 17:46 IST
Indore 05 March, 2023 17:46 IST
In his series, Axar Patel has bowled 39 overs for one wicket at an average of 103 after three Tests on tracks that spinners dream about.

In his series, Axar Patel has bowled 39 overs for one wicket at an average of 103 after three Tests on tracks that spinners dream about. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia

With the bat, however, Axar has been outstanding. He has added depth to the line-up and made 185 runs in the three Tests at an average of 92.50.

What’s the issue with Axar Patel’s bowling? Where has that bite off the pitch disappeared?

Had the left-arm spinner got three wickets in the first Test at Nagpur he would have equalled Ravichandran Ashwin as the quickest to 50 wickets.

Instead, Axar is languishing at 48 scalps after three Tests on tracks that spinners dream about. In his series, he has bowled 39 overs for one wicket at an average of 103.

Compare this with his pre-series average of 47 wickets in eight Tests at 14.29.

The problem is technical. Somewhere along the line, he has lost his ability to pivot properly and is not able to get enough body behind the ball.

Also Read
IND vs AUS: After neat glovework, Australia’s Carey wants to contribute with bat

Instead of applying revs, he tends to push the ball through. Once you do that the ball is unlikely to grip the surface and turn.

In the mine-field that the pitch at the Holkar Stadium was, Axar was not even turning the ball past the right-hander’s outside edge. The Aussie tackled this tall, lanky bowler with a high-arm action, with ease.

Axar has to return to the basics and set right his action and release.

With the bat, however, Axar has been outstanding. He has added depth to the line-up and made 185 runs in the three Tests at an average of 92.50. He scored 84 in Nagpur and a match-winning 74 in Delhi.

Yet, the left-hander, with a penchant for sixes, was bafflingly sent at No. 8 and No.9 in Indore. He was left stranded, unbeaten on 12 and 15 in Indore.

When you are in form, you are not sent so low with only tailenders for company on such wickets where the tail is not expected to last long.

On his part, Axar has appeared composed and organised with the bat and, considering his form, should have come ahead of Srikar Bharat.

But then, much about how Axar has been handled in this series remains a mystery.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us