IND vs AUS: India loses first bilateral series at home in four years

India lost the third and final One-Day International against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram by 21 runs to lose its first home bilateral series in four years.

The last time India lost a series at home was in 2018/19. It lost an ODI series 3-2 against Australia. Since then India registered six Test series wins, 14 T20I series and seven ODI series at home.

India had won the first of the three ODIs at Mumbai by five wickets. Australia, however, came back to win the series. It first pulled off a 10-wicket win in Visakhapatnam before clinching the decider in Chennai.

