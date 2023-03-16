International

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match? Squads

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first One-Day International between India and Australia which will be held in Mumbai on Friday.

Team Sportstar
16 March, 2023 18:32 IST
16 March, 2023 18:32 IST
Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj during net Practise session ahead of 1st ODI at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj during net Practise session ahead of 1st ODI at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The last time India squared off against Australia in an ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, in January 2020, the touring side had a cakewalk - bagging a ten-wicket victory, with Aaron Finch and David Warner hammering unbeaten centuries.

Three years, three months and a COVID-induced pandemic later, the two teams are back at the same venue for yet another ODI. A lot has changed since their last meeting - Finch has retired, India has passed on the captaincy baton to Rohit Sharma, and also there’s no Jasprit Bumrah.

And to add to India’s woes, Rohit - a true blue Mumbaikar - won’t be available for Friday’s ODI due to family commitments and in his absence, Hardik Pandya will step up as the leader.

FULL PREVIEW: Gill, Rahul in focus as Hardik leads India in Rohit’s absence in Mumbai

When will the India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played on Friday, March 17. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar application.

When will the coin toss take place for India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The coin for the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be tossed at 1:00 PM IST.

Squads
India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

