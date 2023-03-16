The last time India squared off against Australia in an ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, in January 2020, the touring side had a cakewalk - bagging a ten-wicket victory, with Aaron Finch and David Warner hammering unbeaten centuries.

Three years, three months and a COVID-induced pandemic later, the two teams are back at the same venue for yet another ODI. A lot has changed since their last meeting - Finch has retired, India has passed on the captaincy baton to Rohit Sharma, and also there’s no Jasprit Bumrah.

And to add to India’s woes, Rohit - a true blue Mumbaikar - won’t be available for Friday’s ODI due to family commitments and in his absence, Hardik Pandya will step up as the leader.

When will the India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played on Friday, March 17. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar application.

When will the coin toss take place for India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The coin for the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be tossed at 1:00 PM IST.