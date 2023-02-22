International

India vs Australia: White-ball specialists to have short skills camp at NCA before ODIs

While most of the Test squad members, who are also part of the ODI squad, have been given a break before the third Test, the remaining will train in Bengaluru.

PTI
22 February, 2023 23:27 IST
Hardik Pandya is also expected to join the camp along with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, both of whom are part of the 50-over setup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Some of India’s white-ball specialists, including vice-captain Hardik Pandya, have been summoned for a fitness and skill camp at the National Cricket Academy ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

While most of the Test squad members, who are also part of the 50-overs squad, have been given a break before the commencement of the third Test in Indore from March 1, the remaining will train in Bengaluru and also go through their regular fitness routines.

“Fast bowler Umran Malik and senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are already in Bengaluru for some quality net sessions before the ODI leg starts in Mumbai from March 17.

They would be doing their fitness programmes as well as bowling full tilt under the supervision of NCA coaches,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pandya, who was busy with family functions, is also expected to join the camp along with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, both of whom are part of the 50-over setup.

The second and third ODIs will be played on March 19 and 22 at Visakhapatnam and Chennai respectively.

