MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series

The 15-member South African side returns to the Caribbean after finishing runner-up to India at the T20 World Cup in June but with a changed squad that is without several key players.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 16:40 IST , JOHANNESBURG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Kwena Maphaka of South Africa.
Kwena Maphaka of South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kwena Maphaka of South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka and all-rounder Jason Smith have been called up to South Africa’s Twenty20 squad for the first time for a three-match series in the West Indies, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Maphaka was named player of the tournament at this year’s under-19 World Cup in South Africa and later landed a contract in the Indian Premier League while hard-hitting middle-order batter Smith impressed with both his batting and bowling in domestic T20 competition.

The 15-man South African side returns to the Caribbean after finishing runner-up to India at the T20 World Cup in June but with a changed squad that is without several key players.

“Several players were not considered for this series due to either injury, being in a conditioning block that is related to workload management, or their participation in ongoing T20 leagues,” said coach Rob Walter.

ALSO READ | Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach

“This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool whilst maintaining the core of experienced players. It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against the West Indies in May,” he said in a statement.

“Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience,” he added.

There is a recall for Rassie van der Dussen, who was a surprise omission from the World Cup line-up.

The three matches will all be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on August 23, 25 and 27.

Squad:
Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams. 

Related Topics

Kwena Maphaka /

South Africa /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced: Full list of players, teams for domestic season opener; Gill, Shreyas named captains
    Team Sportstar
  2. Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series
    Reuters
  3. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Yuzvendra Chahal to play for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup, County matches
    PTI
  5. Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series
    Reuters
  2. Yuzvendra Chahal to play for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup, County matches
    PTI
  3. Sri Lanka appoints Ian Bell as batting coach for England tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chris Woakes pulls out of The Hundred due to injury ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh includes five pacers for Pakistan Test series, Taskin to be available from second match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced: Full list of players, teams for domestic season opener; Gill, Shreyas named captains
    Team Sportstar
  2. Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series
    Reuters
  3. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Yuzvendra Chahal to play for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup, County matches
    PTI
  5. Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment