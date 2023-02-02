Selector Gavin Larsen hopes Boult will spearhead New Zealand pace attack in World Cup

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) selector Gavin Larsen is hopeful pace ace Trent Boult will spearhead the Black Caps’ bowling attack at the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Last year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) agreed to release Boult from his central contract as he wanted to make himself available for T20 leagues around the world. He is currently turning out for the MI Emirates in the UAE’s International League T20. Although the 33-year-old has expressed his desire to participate in the ICC event, his participation in the tournament has not yet been confirmed.

However, Larsen told SENZ Mornings: “The door is very much open,” adding that Boult is in constant talks with head coach Gary Stead.

“Gary and Trent talk on a regular basis. We all know Boulty’s pedigree, his experience and just what a great match-winner he is and has been over the years for us,” he added.

The left-arm quick, who has the exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways at a fiery pace, is one of the best bowling talents in all formats of the game. “We want him to be involved, we’d love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him,” Larsen said.

“We’ve got a World Cup at the end of the year and I’ve got my fingers crossed that if the stars align that we’ll have a certain Trent Boult opening the bowling for us.”

In the absence of Boult and veteran Tim Southee, the relatively inexperienced New Zealand pace attack struggled in the recently-concluded white ball series in India. The Kiwis were blanked 0-3 in the ODI series which would be a cause for concern for the Black Caps with the World Cup just months away.

New Zealand reached back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2019 but is yet to win the event.