Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final 2023: Why is India wearing black armbands?

The Indian and Australian players wore black armbands on their left sleeves and observed a minute’s silence during the WTC 2023 final on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 14:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India players in a huddle before the match.
India players in a huddle before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

India players in a huddle before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India and Australia were wearing black armbands for the World Test Championship final to pay respect to the lives lost in the Odisha train collision last week.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 1 - LATEST UPDATES

The players also observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims before the national anthems.

“The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Three trains - two passenger and one freight - collided in the Indian state of Odisha last week which left 260 dead and more than 1,000 injured.

Related Topics

WTC 2023 /

WTC final 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final 2023: Why is India wearing black armbands?
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 2/0 (3 overs); Warner, Khawaja aim to build start vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Long live the Kings: The story of CSK’s love affair with IPL
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Man City’s Stones exudes confidence ahead of Champions League final
    Reuters
  5. IND vs AUS: Why Australian players are wearing black armbands
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. WTC Final 2023: Why is India wearing black armbands?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India must go with two spinners for WTC 2023 final: Monty Panesar
    PTI
  3. WI vs UAE: King rules with maiden ton as West Indies wins by 7 wickets in series opener
    AP
  4. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka bounces back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI
    AP
  5. ENG vs IRE: Tongue takes five wickets as England crushes Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final 2023: Why is India wearing black armbands?
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 2/0 (3 overs); Warner, Khawaja aim to build start vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Long live the Kings: The story of CSK’s love affair with IPL
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Man City’s Stones exudes confidence ahead of Champions League final
    Reuters
  5. IND vs AUS: Why Australian players are wearing black armbands
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment