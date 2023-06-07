WTC Final 2023: Why is India wearing black armbands?

Published : Jun 07, 2023 14:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

India and Australia were wearing black armbands for the World Test Championship final to pay respect to the lives lost in the Odisha train collision last week.

The players also observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims before the national anthems.

“The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Three trains - two passenger and one freight - collided in the Indian state of Odisha last week which left 260 dead and more than 1,000 injured.