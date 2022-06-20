WI vs BAN: Bangladesh's Shoriful declared fit for second Test

The underperforming Bangladesh cricket team received a boost Monday when bowler Shoriful Islam was declared fit and drafted into the squad for the second and final Test against the West Indies.

The left-arm pacer will leave for St. Lucia on Monday to join the Bangladesh squad for the match, which starts Friday.

The 21-year-old has played four Tests for Bangladesh since making his debut in April 2021.

The Under-19 World Cup winner missed the second Test against Sri Lanka in May and the first Test against the West Indies last week with a hand injury.

Bangladesh lost the first Test against the hosts by seven wickets in Antigua to go 1-0 down in the series.