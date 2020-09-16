Steve Smith misses third England ODI ahead of IPL 2020 in UAE

Steve Smith is unavailable for the third ODI against England, in Manchester on Wednesday, despite having passed two concussion tests before the first ODI. "He had a long hit and didn't pull up well, just a bit groggy. We've been ultra-conservative and cautious," said Australian skipper Aaron Finch at the toss.

Smith was struck on the side of the helmet by a throwdown during net practice at Old Trafford before the start of the ODI series. The flamboyant right-hander is scheduled to leave for the UAE on September 17, where he will lead the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 starting in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Earlier, Australia coach Justin Langer had cast doubt on Smith's return saying that he looked "a bit rusty" at the nets. "In terms of Smithy, he had a hit today. He still looks a bit rusty to be honest," Langer was quoted as saying by SEN Breakfast with Pat and Heals. "We'll give him until the last moment to play but I'm not as confident now as I was 24 hours ago."