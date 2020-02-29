Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 to be held in Jaipur

The Women’s T20 Challenge will return to Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a fourth team. The competition — to be held during the IPL 2020 Playoff week — will stage seven matches involving some of the top players in the world.

Started in 2018, the tournament was an instant success. It garnered the right eyeballs one year later with three matches.

The 2019 games, comprising three teams, were also played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during the IPL Playoff and Finals week. And the winner was decided in the last ball of the match. The matches were live on Star Sports and Hotstar.

The three sides that participated till the last edition are IPL Velocity, IPL Trailblazers and the champion IPL Supernovas.