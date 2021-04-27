IPL 2021: RCB's Zampa, Richardson to leave for Australia on Tuesday night

Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who had opted out of the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons, will fly back to their country on Tuesday night via Doha.

"They (the duo) will be flying back to Australia via Doha later tonight," a well placed source told PTI.

The two are currently in Mumbai while their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has moved to Ahmedabad, where it will be taking on Delhi Capitals tonight.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye has exited the country due to the COVID-19 surge.

As of now, the IPL still has 14 Australian players, including the likes of Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders).

Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are among the high-profile Australian coaches, while former players such as Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee and Lisa Sthalekar are part of the tournament's commentary team.

Australia on Tuesday suspended flights from and to India till May 15 because of the pandemic's second wave that is ravaging the country.