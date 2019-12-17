IPL auction is secondary for Shai Hope

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope — who scored a hundred along with Shimron Hetmyer in the first ODI against India — said his role is to hold one end and accelerate when the situation demands.

Hope is the third highest run-getter in ODIs in 2019 behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“If my performances contribute to the team’s success, nothing is more satisfying. Hopefully, I will score runs and go to the top of the list”, he said on the eve of the second ODI against India.

“We are here to win the series against India, IPL auction is secondary though it is at the back of the mind. I am sure some of the guys are looking forward for the IPL auction,” he said.

“It is not necessary for me to step up the pace when someone like Hetmyer is going great guns. I have to read the situation, adapt to the given conditions, ensure that the opposition doesn’t make any inroads,” he said on his contrasting style of batting compared to the free-stroking Hetmyer.

On double responsibility of being a wicketkeeper and a batsman, Hope feels it is a tough job. “Just need to remind myself the job on hand and think about the entire Caribbean islands and the support. I motivate myself and if I need to keep 100 overs and bat, I will do that,” he said.