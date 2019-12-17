Deepak Chahar: Bowling unit needs to win matches for India

India pacer Deepak Chahar feels that bowling with a white ball is a bigger challenge irrespective of whether bowling first or second. “Definitely, we should have defended the total in the first one-dayer in Chennai (which West Indies wrapped up comfortably). It was a par score. We didn’t bowl well there and fielded badly too,” he told reporters on the eve of the second ODI against West Indies here on Tuesday.

“But, again, it is not that we will not be able to defend such totals in the coming games. They are big-hitters but the mistimed strokes should be taken with improved fielding performance,” he said.

Chahar believes it is far more tougher to bowl in an ODI compared to a T20I as he has to mix economy and wicket-taking ability as per the team’s requirements.

READ| Must-win game for Virat Kohli army

Reflecting on his bowling, the pacer said, “I have put in lot of efforts after missing out on cricket for long because of injury. Sacrificed pace for swing and accuracy and hopefully looking to play as much cricket as possible in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. It has been a good journey so far and hope it will continue to be good.”

Chahar reasoned that the performance of the bowling unit depends on the nature of the wicket on the given day. “Well, we should be able to defend any total tomorrow; but if given a choice, I would prefer to bowl first. As a bowling unit, we need to win the matches for India,” he said.