Cricket Cricket IPL becomes second-most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value The Indian Premier League became the second-most valued sporting league in the world following the IPL media rights e-auction which fetched the BCCI Rs. 48,390 crore for the 2023-27 cycle. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 18:44 IST The IPL media rights auction fetched the BCCI Rs. 48,390 crore. - PTI Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 18:44 IST The Indian Premier League became the second-most valued sporting league in the world following the media rights e-auction which fetched the BCCI a whopping Rs. 48,390 crore for the 2023-27 cycle. The TV rights which comprised Package A of the auction, was bagged by Star for a staggering Rs 23,575 crore - amounting to Rs 57.5 crore per match.The digital media rights was bagged for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore - amounting to Rs 57.9 crore per match.