Pakistan drops Shaheen Afridi for second Test against Bangladesh

After facing criticism for heavy defeat in the series-opener, Pakistan on Thursday dropped left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from the must-win second Test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s team combination, in which it fielded four pacers, also invited sharp criticism from former players, who felt that playing with two spinners was a better option.

Head coach Jason Gillispie said Shaheen understands the “situation” and the break will give him quality time with his family.

“We had a good conversation with him and he fully understands we are looking at the best combination for this game and the last few weeks have been interesting for him with fatherhood and other things, this break will allow him to spend time with his family,” Gillispie said during the pre-match press conference.

The former Australian pacer said Shaheen is working with Azhar Mahmood to be more effective and the management certainly wants to see him at his very best as there is a lot of cricket coming up.

“Right now we feel we have all bases covered in our bowling attack,” he said.

Shaheen has played just six Tests since July 2022, owing to a knee injury. He was rested for the final Test against Australia at Sydney in January this year.

Gillispie also confirmed that all-rounder Aamer Jamal was still not fit to play for Pakistan and was ruled out of the match. He also stressed on the need for the Pakistan team to make better decisions over slow over rates.

“Everything aside including allowances for weather and breaks, we need to be better to get through overs better.” Pakistan were fined 30 percent of match fees and docked points in the World Test Championship for slow over rates in the first Test that it lost by 10-wickets.

“We can control our energy levels to make sure we are going through our overs quickly.” Gillispie said he was pleased with the positive intent shown by the team in the first Test with a bold declaration in the first innings.

“Look, Bangladesh played better cricket and won. There is nothing we can do about it now but we have to learn from our mistakes and hopefully apply those learnings in the second test.” He also said that players would have to take individual and collective responsibility to go out there and play positively and this doesn’t mean hitting sixes every ball but it is about being busy in batting and showing the right energy levels.

He also felt that bowlers needed to be more ruthless, hit the right line and length and hit the good spot consistently to challenge the opposition.

“We have to be consistent and ruthless with our basics.” Gillispie said the players realised it was an absolute privilege to play for Pakistan and it was disappointing to lose the first Test.

“We are encouraging them to play with freedom and intent and show authentic skills. They just need to execute skill levels properly.”