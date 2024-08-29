MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lalit Yadav sees himself as contender for all-rounder’s spot in Indian T20I team

Lalit says he knows exactly what the role demands, for which Washington Sundar is also making a case for himself.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 19:11 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Lalit, who is currently representing Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League, has been mediocre so far in the tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Lalit, who is currently representing Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League, has been mediocre so far in the tournament. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lalit, who is currently representing Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League, has been mediocre so far in the tournament. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Delhi Capitals’ Lalit Yadav believes he fits the bill to fill the big shoes of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who called time on his T20I career following India’s triumphant World Cup campaign in West Indies.

Lalit says he knows exactly what the role demands, for which Washington Sundar is also making a case for himself.

“Yes, of course, I do see myself in the race for the slot of an all-rounder. To play for India and don its jersey is something that plays on my mind every day, it’s the biggest motivation for me,” Lalit told PTI Videos in an interview on Thursday.

ALSO READ | U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery

The 27-year-old, who is currently representing Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), has been mediocre so far in the tournament.

Lalit has scored 94 runs in seven innings at an average of 18.80, and his bowling figures of four wickets at an economy of seven in 23 overs too cut a sorry figure.

“I am not satisfied with it, I am very hungry for the next few games, and I would count this as an average performance,” he said.

Being a seasoned Indian Premier League player, he believes the league is crammed with talents who deserve to play in the star-studded event.

“If you look at players like Priyansh Arya and Vansh Bedi, and many more if you see, each team has one or two players who are ready to play in the IPL. I am really pleased to see that there are so many talented players in our state.

“Naturally, if I perform better, people will develop their thought processes and observation. I just pay attention to the things that are within my control and the rest I cannot control there is nothing I can do about that. I learnt new things from this tournament, like never to give up no matter what, and how to bounce back,” he said.

His team is placed fourth in the standings, with three wins and two losses, and the skipper does not feel any pressure leading the side.

“No pressure in being captain, captaincy is a responsibility and I like the responsibility. From the last match, a lot of positive things have come forward, we won a good match and we are looking to carry that momentum with us, and the remaining matches.

“Today, we play East Delhi, if we play well we will win. This is our mindset and we have a positive gut feeling that we will qualify,” he added.

Lalit feels the players who did not have the exposure of their matches being broadcast on television before, have acclimatised themselves well to the situation.

“This is the first DPL, and the players after playing the first match, are starting to become professionals gradually. The difference is that in the IPL the players are experienced, in the DPL, these players are just starting to play at a high level.

“So, of course, there will be hiccups, and a sense of fear, but they are slowly getting used to it and going forward, the DPL will improve,” he signed off.

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

Lalit Yadav /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Washington Sundar /

Delhi Premier League /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Asitha Fernando removes Harry Brook as England loses four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lalit Yadav sees himself as contender for all-rounder’s spot in Indian T20I team
    PTI
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi second, Sarita finishes ninth in compound, Harvinder placed ninth in recurve ranking round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Sheetal Devi with new Personal Best, finishes in second, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI has one foot in the semifinal as it piles on Mumbai’s misery on day 3
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Lalit Yadav sees himself as contender for all-rounder’s spot in Indian T20I team
    PTI
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI has one foot in the semifinal as it piles on Mumbai’s misery on day 3
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy: Siraj, Jadeja released from India B squad for first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suryakumar Yadav wants to earn that Test spot again
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Asitha Fernando removes Harry Brook as England loses four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lalit Yadav sees himself as contender for all-rounder’s spot in Indian T20I team
    PTI
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi second, Sarita finishes ninth in compound, Harvinder placed ninth in recurve ranking round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Sheetal Devi with new Personal Best, finishes in second, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI has one foot in the semifinal as it piles on Mumbai’s misery on day 3
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment