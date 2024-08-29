Lalit Yadav sees himself as contender for all-rounder’s spot in Indian T20I team

Delhi Capitals’ Lalit Yadav believes he fits the bill to fill the big shoes of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who called time on his T20I career following India’s triumphant World Cup campaign in West Indies.

Lalit says he knows exactly what the role demands, for which Washington Sundar is also making a case for himself.

“Yes, of course, I do see myself in the race for the slot of an all-rounder. To play for India and don its jersey is something that plays on my mind every day, it’s the biggest motivation for me,” Lalit told PTI Videos in an interview on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who is currently representing Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), has been mediocre so far in the tournament.

Lalit has scored 94 runs in seven innings at an average of 18.80, and his bowling figures of four wickets at an economy of seven in 23 overs too cut a sorry figure.

“I am not satisfied with it, I am very hungry for the next few games, and I would count this as an average performance,” he said.

Being a seasoned Indian Premier League player, he believes the league is crammed with talents who deserve to play in the star-studded event.

“If you look at players like Priyansh Arya and Vansh Bedi, and many more if you see, each team has one or two players who are ready to play in the IPL. I am really pleased to see that there are so many talented players in our state.

“Naturally, if I perform better, people will develop their thought processes and observation. I just pay attention to the things that are within my control and the rest I cannot control there is nothing I can do about that. I learnt new things from this tournament, like never to give up no matter what, and how to bounce back,” he said.

His team is placed fourth in the standings, with three wins and two losses, and the skipper does not feel any pressure leading the side.

“No pressure in being captain, captaincy is a responsibility and I like the responsibility. From the last match, a lot of positive things have come forward, we won a good match and we are looking to carry that momentum with us, and the remaining matches.

“Today, we play East Delhi, if we play well we will win. This is our mindset and we have a positive gut feeling that we will qualify,” he added.

Lalit feels the players who did not have the exposure of their matches being broadcast on television before, have acclimatised themselves well to the situation.

“This is the first DPL, and the players after playing the first match, are starting to become professionals gradually. The difference is that in the IPL the players are experienced, in the DPL, these players are just starting to play at a high level.

“So, of course, there will be hiccups, and a sense of fear, but they are slowly getting used to it and going forward, the DPL will improve,” he signed off.