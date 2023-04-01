IPL Points Table 2023: Updated team standings after PBKS vs KKR match

Punjab Kings began their IPL season on a winning note as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via DLS method. During KKR’s run chase, heavy rain stopped play at the end of the 15th over with KKR needing 46 runs in 24 balls.

The Nitish Rana-led side was seven runs short of the target when the umpires took the players off the field.

Persistent rain abandoned the match with Punjab pocketing two full points.

Here is the points table after the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2nd match of IPL 2023: