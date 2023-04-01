Cricket

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated team standings after PBKS vs KKR match

IPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Indian Premier League looks after the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2nd Match in Mohali.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 20:12 IST
Arshdeep Singh was instrumental in helping Punjab Kings register a win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arshdeep Singh was instrumental in helping Punjab Kings register a win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings began their IPL season on a winning note as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via DLS method. During KKR’s run chase, heavy rain stopped play at the end of the 15th over with KKR needing 46 runs in 24 balls.

The Nitish Rana-led side was seven runs short of the target when the umpires took the players off the field.

Persistent rain abandoned the match with Punjab pocketing two full points.

Here is the points table after the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2nd match of IPL 2023:

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Gujarat Giants11020.514
2Punjab Kings11020.438
3Kolkata Knight Riders1000-0.438
4Chennai Super Kings1000-0.514
5Lucknow Super Giants00000.000
6Mumbai Indians00000.000
7Delhi Capitals00000.000
8Rajasthan Royals00000.000
9Royal Challengers Bangalore 00000.000
10Sunrisers Hyderabad00000.000

