Cricket Cricket Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine The 35-year-old was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the IPL that was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble. PTI NEW DELHI 06 May, 2021 16:36 IST The southpaw urged others to get vaccinated as well in his tweet- PTI - PTI Indian cricket team's senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble."Vaccinated. Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus," Dhawan tweeted.ALSO READ | Shakib, Mustafizur leave for Bangladesh via chartered flightHead coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens. Vaccinated Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021