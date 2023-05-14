Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL
The 2023 IPL season could possibly be MS Dhoni’s last season. Sportstar caught up with the Chennai Super Kings’ faithful to find out who could be the next leader of the ‘Men in Yellow’.
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 17:51 IST
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 17:51 IST
More Videos
Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis
Boxing World Championship: Meet India’s medallists- Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Nishant Dev
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :