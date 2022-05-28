IPL Fair Play Award: Which team has won most fair play awards in Indian Premier League?

What is the Fair Play Award?

The Fair Play Award is given after each season to the team with the best record of fair play. The winner is decided on the basis of the points the umpires give to the teams.

