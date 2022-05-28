FAQs

IPL Fair Play Award: Which team has won most fair play awards in Indian Premier League?

IPL Fair Play Award 2022: Here's the year-wise breakdown of all teams that have won the Fair Play award in IPL since 2008.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 May, 2022 16:20 IST

The IPL 2022 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.   -  SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 May, 2022 16:20 IST

What is the Fair Play Award?

The Fair Play Award is given after each season to the team with the best record of fair play. The winner is decided on the basis of the points the umpires give to the teams.

How can Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022 final: Four player battles GT needs to ace against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday

Can Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2022: Four player battles RR needs to ace against GT on Sunday  

FAIR PLAY AWARDS LIST

Chennai Super Kings 2008

Kings XI Punjab 2009

Chennai Super Kings 2010

Chennai Super Kings 2011

Rajasthan Royals 2012

Chennai Super Kings 2013

Chennai Super Kings 2014

Chennai Super Kings 2015

Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016

Gujarat Lions 2017

Mumbai Indians 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019

Mumbai Indians 2020

Rajasthan Royals 2021

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App