IPL Fair Play Award: Which team has won most fair play awards in Indian Premier League?

What is the Fair Play Award?The Fair Play Award is given after each season to the team with the best record of fair play. The winner is decided on the basis of the points the umpires give to the teams. FAIR PLAY AWARDS LISTChennai Super Kings 2008Kings XI Punjab 2009Chennai Super Kings 2010Chennai Super Kings 2011Rajasthan Royals 2012Chennai Super Kings 2013Chennai Super Kings 2014Chennai Super Kings 2015Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016Gujarat Lions 2017Mumbai Indians 2018Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019Mumbai Indians 2020Rajasthan Royals 2021