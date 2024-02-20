MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 to start on March 22, as per BCCI plans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to start the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League from March 22.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 14:57 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings in action.
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings in action. | Photo Credit: Speical Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings in action. | Photo Credit: Speical Arrangement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to start IPL 2024 from March 22.

Confirming the development to  Sportstar, the chairman of the tournament’s governing council, Arun Dhumal, said that the schedule of the tournament could be announced in two halves - initially for the first fortnight, and the rest will be decided once the dates for the general elections are confirmed.

“As of now, we plan to start the tournament in Chennai on March 22,” Dhumal told this publication. “We are keeping a tab on the situation and since the dates for the general elections are announced, we can plan the later half of the tournament accordingly…”

Being the defending champion, Chennai Super Kings will begin its campaign at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Amid speculations that the tournament could be conducted overseas due to the general elections, other sources in the Board have confirmed to this publication that efforts are being taken to ensure that the entire tournament is played in India. A few franchise sources also indicated that the Board has informally told them about the fixtures being announced in phases, and that there are back-up plans as well.

“Even in 2019, the entire tournament was held in India despite the general elections. And this time, too, the Board is in regular conversation with all the authorities to ensure that the tournament happens entirely in the country,” a franchise source said, adding: “There will be clarity once the Election Commission of India announces the poll dates…”

Keeping in mind the fact that not much time is left, quite a few franchises have decided to start their preparatory camps later this week. With India’s Test series against England scheduled to conclude on March 11, the players who are part of the series will get a little over a week’s rest before the IPL starts.

To ensure that the IPL can be held without much logistical troubles, the BCCI had earlier decided to host the second edition of the Women’s Premier League, only in two venues - Bengaluru and Delhi. The tournament, beginning in Bengaluru on Friday, will get over on March 17 in Delhi, allowing a five-day gap to the Board and the host broadcaster to get things in order.

