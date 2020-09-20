Home Interviews Kirsten: This year's IPL may have a new winner Gary Kirsten believes the current edition of the Indian Premier League could turn out to be the most open one ever. P. K. Ajith Kumar 20 September, 2020 00:21 IST For Kirsten, Mumbai and Chennai are obvious favourites. - Getty Images P. K. Ajith Kumar 20 September, 2020 00:21 IST Gary Kirsten believes the current edition of the IPL, which started at Abu Dhabi on Saturday, could be the most open one ever.“The difference of this year’s IPL is that there are no crowds and no home games and I think that is a massive neutralizer,” said the former South African opener in a webinar.“A team like Chennai is built around very slow wickets,” Kirsten said. “It would be interesting to watch how they perform in different conditions.” Amit Mishra: UAE conditions look neutral so far Kirsten, who as coach led India to World Cup win in 2011, reckons Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the obvious favourites. “But I think it is going to be a really interesting tournament to watch,” he said. “Delhi Capitals had a great tournament last year and they have got a good squad. Rajasthan Royals have a good squad as well.”He said it was difficult to predict how the tournament would pan out. “Whoever gets a run and gets the momentum going (could do well),” he said. “You might find that this year’s IPL might have a new winner. It would be fun to have a winner other than Mumbai or Chennai.”Kirsten recalled that it was a tough IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. “I have always had a good relationship with (captain) Virat Kohli,” he said. “Last year we lost a lot of games initially but then were able to pull it back and started to get something going. Then they fired me. That is cool,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos