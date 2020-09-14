Home Interviews IPL 2020: Stage set for RCB's Devdutt Padikkal to shine The RCB team management recognises Devdutt Padikkal's potential, with head coach Simon Katich stating recently that he has done enough to merit an IPL debut. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 14 September, 2020 21:52 IST Devdutt Padikkal - the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament - is hopeful that he can carry his good form into the IPL. - Twitter/@RCBTweets Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 14 September, 2020 21:52 IST A lot is expected from Devdutt Padikkal in the upcoming IPL. The stylish opening batsman warmed the benches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous edition of the IPL, but after a terrific domestic season for Karnataka, the stage is set for Padikkal to shine bright.The RCB team management recognises his potential as well, with head coach Simon Katich stating recently that Padikkal has done enough to merit an IPL debut.READ: Kolkata Knight Riders team preview - Of faces old and newPadikkal - the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament - is hopeful that he can carry his good form into the IPL. “It was a great season. I took it one match at a time, and I finished as the highest run-scorer in two tournaments. Hopefully I can take this good form into the IPL as well,” Padikkal told Sportstar on Monday.With explosive Australian Aaron Finch and the consistent Parthiv Patel also in contention for the opening slots, it remains to be seen how the franchise utilises the services of Padikkal. If Finch is required to undergo quarantine upon his arrival in UAE and misses the initial few matches as a result, it could open the door for the eager Padikkal.READ: Steve Smith's Royals a 'good mix' of youth and experiencePadikkal is doing his very best to stay sharp and prepared. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to shift to UAE, but Padikkal is up to the challenge. “Conditions in Dubai are different from what we are used to in India. But we’ve spent good time in Dubai to get prepared. We can adjust quickly, as we have had some quality training sessions here,” Padikkal said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos