IPL 2020: Stage set for RCB's Devdutt Padikkal to shine

A lot is expected from Devdutt Padikkal in the upcoming IPL. The stylish opening batsman warmed the benches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous edition of the IPL, but after a terrific domestic season for Karnataka, the stage is set for Padikkal to shine bright.

The RCB team management recognises his potential as well, with head coach Simon Katich stating recently that Padikkal has done enough to merit an IPL debut.

Padikkal - the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament - is hopeful that he can carry his good form into the IPL. “It was a great season. I took it one match at a time, and I finished as the highest run-scorer in two tournaments. Hopefully I can take this good form into the IPL as well,” Padikkal told Sportstar on Monday.

With explosive Australian Aaron Finch and the consistent Parthiv Patel also in contention for the opening slots, it remains to be seen how the franchise utilises the services of Padikkal. If Finch is required to undergo quarantine upon his arrival in UAE and misses the initial few matches as a result, it could open the door for the eager Padikkal.

Padikkal is doing his very best to stay sharp and prepared. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to shift to UAE, but Padikkal is up to the challenge. “Conditions in Dubai are different from what we are used to in India. But we’ve spent good time in Dubai to get prepared. We can adjust quickly, as we have had some quality training sessions here,” Padikkal said.