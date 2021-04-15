RR vs DC, IPL 2021: We let them get over us in the end, says Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant said although his bowlers performed well during the initial overs they could have upped the ante in the closing stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"I think the bowlers did a very good job in the starting. But we let them get over us in the end. But then it's all part and parcel of the game. We were like 15-20 runs short," Pant said during a post-match interview with the broadcaster.

On Tuesday, RR went on to beat DC by three wickets and Pant believes the dew marred proceedings in the second innings. He said, "In the second innings, there was much more dew than the first innings. So the slower ball wasn't stopping. Hopefully if something like this happens again, we can pull it off. It is all a learning process."

While Delhi will lock horns with Punjab Kings next on Sunday, Rajasthan meets Chennai Super Kings a day later.