Home IPL News RR vs DC, IPL 2021: Had hopes on Miller, Morris but thought win was tough, says Samson IPL 2021: The Royals, led by David Miller's 62 and Chris Morris' cameo (36 off 18), rallied back to beat Delhi Capitals by three-wickets in the last over. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 00:19 IST David Miller's (62 off 43) and Chris Morris' cameo (36 off 18) lifted Rajasthan Royals to a last-over win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 00:19 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson said he did not expect a win after his side was left reeling at 40 for 5 in the chase against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.The Royals, however, led by a half-century from David Miller (62 off 43) and Chris Morris' terrific cameo (36 off 18), rallied back from the brink to seal a three-wicket win in the last over. Speaking after the win, Samson said: "To be very honest, I thought that it was tough from 40 for 5. We had Miller and Morris, but I thought it was tough. I think the boys did really well to get over the line. I was just praying for Morris to get one six." READ: Chris Morris overcomes Rabada challenge to lead Rajasthan to dramatic win The 26-year-old also heaped praise on Rajasthan's efforts to assess the conditions perfectly and use its left-arm pace trio - Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman - to good effect."It (pitch) was a bit sticky to start with. Hard lengths and mixing up with the variations was the key. That's also our strength - three left-armers. They are slightly different from the other so we can use it in a different way," Samson said at the post-match presentation. ALSO READ: RR vs DC, IPL 2021 Highlights: Miller 62, Morris 36 power Royals to three-wicket win over Capitals Samson who refused Morris a single in the first match as Rajasthan fell short of Punjab's target by 4 runsl said he would not hesitate to do the same again despite the Proteas all-rounder's late blitz against Delhi. "I always sit back and review my game, but if I got that match 100 times again, I would never take that single," Samson said while being quizzed about the incident. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.