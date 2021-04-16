RR vs DC, IPL 2021: Had hopes on Miller, Morris but thought win was tough, says Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson said he did not expect a win after his side was left reeling at 40 for 5 in the chase against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Royals, however, led by a half-century from David Miller (62 off 43) and Chris Morris' terrific cameo (36 off 18), rallied back from the brink to seal a three-wicket win in the last over.

Speaking after the win, Samson said: "To be very honest, I thought that it was tough from 40 for 5. We had Miller and Morris, but I thought it was tough. I think the boys did really well to get over the line. I was just praying for Morris to get one six."

The 26-year-old also heaped praise on Rajasthan's efforts to assess the conditions perfectly and use its left-arm pace trio - Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman - to good effect.

"It (pitch) was a bit sticky to start with. Hard lengths and mixing up with the variations was the key. That's also our strength - three left-armers. They are slightly different from the other so we can use it in a different way," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

Samson who refused Morris a single in the first match as Rajasthan fell short of Punjab's target by 4 runsl said he would not hesitate to do the same again despite the Proteas all-rounder's late blitz against Delhi.

"I always sit back and review my game, but if I got that match 100 times again, I would never take that single," Samson said while being quizzed about the incident.