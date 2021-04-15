Chris Morris overcomes Rabada challenge to lead Rajasthan to dramatic win

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris completed a remarkable turnaround in a terrific 18-ball 36 (n.o) cameo to lead his side to a three-wicket win against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Morris who walked into the Royals' chase of a tricky 148 with the side reeling at 90 for 6 in the 15th over, with David Miller (62 off 43) falling soon after. The mantle soon fell on Morris to work with the tail to see the Royals home even as he struggled to get going against the Delhi pacers initially.

However, the game shifted swiftly in the penultimate over as Morris came up against his South African teammate, Kagiso Rabada.

With 27 required of 12 balls, Morris smashed Rabada for two whopping sixes over the mid-wicket fence to put the pressure back on the Delhi Capitals - leaving Rishabh Pant's men 12 to defend in the final over.

Morris, who was back to his groove, then launched two more sixes in the final over against Tom Curran to seal Rajasthan a dramatic comeback win.

Morris lauded Miller's crucial half-century while commending Delhi's performance and said: "Dave played a great hand and it went our way. I think the dew plays a part here. Delhi hit the length a lot better than we did and they got a lot of guys skying with the extra bounce. Some guys get paid to bat and guys that get paid to slog, and I know which I am (laughs)."

The 33-year-old who became the most-expensive player in IPL history at the auctions in February, had earlier failed to get his side over the line in Rajasthan's first match against Punjab. With five needed off two in the 222-run chase, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson denied a single to Morris, which eventually paved way for debates as the side fell short of the target by four runs.

Morris said his side had took the result on the chin. "I think the last game, that close game, we took a lot as a team. For us to get as close on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours. Nice to know we can win from anywhere after being down in the dumps," said Morris.