IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live Score: Pant's Delhi Capitals vs Samson's Rajasthan Royals, toss at 7:00 PM

Misfortunes rarely come alone. Ask Rajasthan Royals. After bowling spearhead Jofra Archer suffered a freak injury to his hand in the bathroom, forcing him to miss the initial stage of the IPL, Royals have lost the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who broke his finger during the defeat to Punjab Kings on Monday and is out of the tournament. Royals will have to find a way to beat Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Here's the full preview - IPL 2021 preview: Stokes-less Royals face powerful Capitals

Complete Squads:

Team RR Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Team DC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2021 seventh match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)