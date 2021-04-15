IPL News IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live Score: Pant's Delhi Capitals vs Samson's Rajasthan Royals, toss at 7:00 PM IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Streaming: Get the live cricket score and ball by ball commentary updates of today's IPL match 7 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 April, 2021 16:50 IST Delhi Capitals will be led by Rishabh Pant in IPL 2021. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 April, 2021 16:50 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of IPL 2021 Match 7 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Misfortunes rarely come alone. Ask Rajasthan Royals. After bowling spearhead Jofra Archer suffered a freak injury to his hand in the bathroom, forcing him to miss the initial stage of the IPL, Royals have lost the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who broke his finger during the defeat to Punjab Kings on Monday and is out of the tournament. Royals will have to find a way to beat Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Here's the full preview - IPL 2021 preview: Stokes-less Royals face powerful Capitals Complete Squads:Team RR Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash SinghTeam DC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal PatelWhen: Tuesday, April 15, 2021 What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals start?The IPL 2021 seventh match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15 and 2018-19, now playing for DC6012.Virender SehwagDC: 2008-132953.Rahul DravidRR: 2011-13253RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Amit MishraDC: 2008-10, 2015-Present202.Farveez MaharoofDC: 2008-10113.Shane WatsonRR: 2008-159