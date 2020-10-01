IPL 2020: SRH has plans for every CSK player, says Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to maintain the momentum against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, after securing its first win — over Delhi Capitals — in three games earlier this week.

In a virtual media interaction on Thursday, Laxman said the first win would always be a special. "That win showed our character. I believe that the team which has self-belief, plans and executes them perfectly will be the best and consistent team in the IPL," he said.

Commenting on Friday’s game, he said, “We do have plans for each and every player and the bowlers also know the strengths and weaknesses of every batsman.”

The SRH mentor praised left-armer T. Natarajan for his impressive show against Delhi. "He is finding rhythm and along with Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) brings a lot of variety to death bowling for which SRH is known," Laxman said.

"Natarajan has fantastic work ethics and the way he executed those yorkers was brilliant. He has the confidence now," he added.

"It is always good to have exciting young talent and we quite a few of them like Samad, who is an effortless big hitter," Laxman said, adding that there was too much talk regarding the middle-order combination.



"We have the confidence in the line-up which has the potential to win matches even as the pitches might become slower as the league progresses. We have the luxury of fielding different, formidable combinations based on the opposition.”

Laxman also clarified that there is no fear of the pandemic among the players. "We are all strictly following the bio bubble and the restrictions," he said.